Leaders Highlight Effort To Support, Bring Businesses To Wagoner County

A major initiative is supporting downtown development by making sure small businesses have tools to create jobs.

By: News On 6

-

Leaders in Wagoner County are working on new plans to help draw more businesses to the community.

A new initiative called "One Wagoner County" is the effort the county is using to bring more businesses and give support to existing businesses in that area.

Several agencies including Wagoner County Economic Development Authority, The Board of County Commissioners, and city stakeholders are leading this effort.

A major initiative is supporting downtown development by making sure small businesses have tools to create jobs.

Darla Heller said Wagoner County is the third fastest growing county in Oklahoma. She’s hoping this effort helps people take advantage of the county economic development authorities resources.

"(It) helps businesses identify what’s that gap they need (to fill) to really take the next step. We really put in place a wholistic plan to address business expansion, retention, business recruitment, and also supporting our municipalities," Heller said.

Through “One Wagoner County,” they can also help businesses Identify state, federal, and local incentives to help in growth efforts.