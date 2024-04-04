ShredSafe: April 27, 2024

News On 6 & 92.9 The River are teaming up to host ShredSafe, a free drive-thru document shredding event in Tulsa! On Saturday, April 27, 2024, stop by the News On 6 Visitor Lot from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to discard your unwanted paperwork in a safe and secure manner. Plus, say hi to some of your favorite anchors, reporters & radio hosts!

News On 6 & 92.9 The River are teaming up to host ShredSafe, a free drive-thru document shredding event in Tulsa!

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, stop by the News On 6 Visitor Lot from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to discard your unwanted paperwork in a safe and secure manner. Plus, say hi to some of your favorite anchors, reporters & radio hosts!

Shredding will be provided by American Document Shredding mobile trucks. We ask a limit of 2 boxes per car.

AARP Oklahoma is also joining us to help protect you from identity theft.

Pre-register for the drive-thru shred event, request a free fraud prevention kit and enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card from AARP Oklahoma here.

Why shred your unnecessary papers and documents?

Thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans, looking to find confidential information. To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials:

Old documents: Papers containing your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINS.

Banking: Canceled or unused checks, deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

Our free document shredding event will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the News On 6 Visitor Lot (303 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103). Hope to see you there!