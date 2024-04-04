'An Outstanding Person': Verdigris Police Reserve Officer Killed In Tulsa Crash On Easter

Karen Greene was driving to meet friends in Tulsa and stopped to help someone who broke down when she was hit and killed near I-44 and Highway 169.

-

We are learning more about a 74-year-old Verdigris Police reserve officer who was killed in a crash on Easter.

Karen Greene was driving to meet friends in Tulsa and stopped to help someone who broke down when she was hit and killed near I-44 and Highway 169.

Sergeant Aaron Adams worked with Karen for the last 12 years and says at a time when it’s tough to hire good officers, Karen was the perfect example of what any department would want to hire.

But Karen did it all for free, as a reserve officer because she had a passion for helping people.

"Karen on duty was a model employee. She was the type of officer you wanted. She was professional, she was thorough, fair,” said Adams. "Off the clock she was a kind sweet lady who did a great job taking care of animals, running her ranch, engaging in karate."

Adams says there is a major void at the department now that can't be filled.

Reserve Officer Karen Green was off duty Easter morning and stopped to help another driver when she was hit by a semi.

Her fellow officers are sad but aren't surprised she stopped to help.

"She would do anything for anyone at any time. She was that kind of person. She was always willing to help, no matter what you ask her to do,” said Adams.

Karen spent 15 years volunteering thousands of hours to the police department. She even donated a patrol car to the department to give back.

"She was a reserve officer, she was an evidence officer, she takes care of animals, she fosters animals, she engages in karate, she mentors karate, she puts on tournaments at her local dojo,” said Adams.

Karen was a Kudan 9th Degree Black Belt in Kempo Karate and held the distinguished title of Grand Master. She and her husband Roger taught karate for years at their local dojo.

"She was an outstanding person. Her presence was unprecedented. She was a great person, she was a great officer,” said Adams.