Home Under Renovation Catches Fire Overnight In Tulsa

Friday, April 5th 2024, 4:16 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Firefighters are investigating what caused a house to catch fire overnight near 51st and Union.

The fire started around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night in a house that was undergoing renovations, firefighters said.

The call went out that there might have been someone in the home, but they did a search and didn't find anyone, according to firefighters.

There was significant damage to the building but no one was hurt, firefighters said.
