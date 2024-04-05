Home Under Renovation Catches Fire Overnight In Tulsa

Friday, April 5th 2024, 4:16 am
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating what caused a house to catch fire overnight near 51st and Union.
The fire started around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night in a house that was undergoing renovations, firefighters said.
The call went out that there might have been someone in the home, but they did a search and didn't find anyone, according to firefighters.
There was significant damage to the building but no one was hurt, firefighters said.
