Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Car Break-Ins, Stealing Credit Cards For Shopping Spree

An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after prosecutors said he broke into more than 30 vehicles, stealing items including credit cards, then went on shopping sprees with the money of innocent victims.

By: News On 6

Prosecutors said Brett Chamberlain also admitted to shooting at least two shots at one of his victims.

He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts including identity theft, being a felon in possession of a gun and brandishing a firearm.