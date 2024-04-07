'Make Sure That They Feel Valued': Little Light House Holds Fundraising Event To Celebrate Students

At the Little Light House, the front circle drive is getting decorated for a big celebration.

“It’s one of the biggest days we have here at the Little Light House, it's a huge celebration of our children,” said Executive Director Molly Smith.

Today each child takes a lap around the track. Smith says it’s to celebrate the milestones that they have met at the Little Light House.

“They’re all showing off what they can do and kind of celebrating their accomplishments for the year,” she said.

As folks begin to arrive, inside Autumn Jett and her daughter Hadley wait for their moment.

“Each kid gets their moment alone on the circle drive, and we get to really just cheer and go crazy and really make sure that they feel valued,” said Smith.

The doors open, and the kids are sent on their way. Then it was Hadley’s time to shine

“Okay, here we go!" said Jett.

Smith says she hopes as kids like Hadley cross that finish line, they feel extra special.

“The most important thing for us is that the kids just know how much we love them and how much we celebrate them,” she said.

A reminder that every child deserves to shine brightly.