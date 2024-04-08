Downtown Bixby Kicks Off New Farmers Market

Charley Young Event Park hosted a new farmers market in Bixby on Sunday.

By: News On 6

A new farmers market is now open in Bixby.

The first one kicked off in Downtown Bixby on Sunday at Charley Young Event Park.

It had bounce houses, face paintings and even a car show.

Organizers said they're encouraging kid entrepreneurs by giving them booths to sell their products, for free.

"Any small business, I feel like is a good opportunity to like earn some more money," said kid entrepreneur Maddisyn McIntosh. " And I do like a sport and it costs like kind of a lot, so we do this and it gives us just extra money for things that we want or need and it's just really fun."

The market will be open every other Sunday.