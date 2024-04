There is a new man in charge when it comes to economic development for the City of Tulsa. Mayor Bynum selected Erran Persley to serve as the city's new Economic Development Director.

By: News On 6

-

There is a new man in charge when it comes to economic development for the City of Tulsa.

Mayor Bynum selected Erran Persley to serve as the city's new Economic Development Director. He joins us Wednesday morning to talk more about his role.