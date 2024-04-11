Bodycam Video Shows Jenks Police Arrest Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tanning Salon

Jenks Police released bodycam video after arresting a man who witnesses say was threatening to shoot up a tanning salon.

By: News On 6

-

Jenks Police released bodycam video after arresting a man who witnesses say was threatening to shoot up a tanning salon.

Police say they had already visited the business once on Tuesday after staff said Brandon Hurd was trespassing.

An hour after officers left police say they came back after Hurd told salon workers he brought a gun and was going to kill everyone in the building.

When police got there, they saw Hurd with his arms wrapped around someone, so they took him down and arrested him for making threats.