New Micro Grocery Store 'BAZAR' Breaks Ground In Tulsa

The Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry broke ground on the City's newest grocery store on Thursday.

It's called BAZAR and will be located in the Dawson neighborhood near Pine and Yale.

"I am beyond excited to break ground on this much-needed resource in District 3," said Tulsa City Councilor Crista Patrick.

The store will sell local, affordable, fresh produce and other groceries.

It will also have food trucks that provide free meals to students in the area.

"There are so many people in our community so many kids that only eat when they are at school not because of bad parents or any of those things, but from lack of resources," Councilor Patrick said.

The grocery store will open by the end of the summer.