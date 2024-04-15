Suspect Involved In Standoff With Broken Arrow Police Identified

Monday, April 15th 2024, 10:35 am
A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with Broken Arrow Police at a home near Tucson and Elm.
Broken Arrow Police said it started with a domestic assault call around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police identified the suspect on Monday as Joshua Lloyd, 38.
A family member told police that they were threatened by Lloyd with a weapon at their shared home. The victim was able to leave the home and meet with police at another location.
BAPD said they made contact with Lloyd, who had a weapon on him before he went back inside the house. According to police, officers began giving commands to Lloyd at 11:52 a.m. over a loudspeaker.
The Broken Arrow Special Operation Team entered the home around 5:57 p.m. and was able to take Lloyd into custody.
