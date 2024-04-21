Locals Authors Meet Readers, Showcase Books At Tulsa Event

Local authors gathered for a book signing event to showcase their work on Saturday.

By: News On 6

From a cook book to business guides to romance and religion, about six authors met with readers.

Peter Biadasz with Total Publishing organized the event and showcased two of his books, including a funny children's book.

"The Butt Stuck Duck is a true story based on when my daughter was young. We woke up one morning, the pond next to us had frozen over and the little duckling had frozen its butt into the pond. So we wrote a children's book based on the Butt Stuck Duck," Biadasz said.

Those interested in writing their own book also had the chance to learn more at this free event.



