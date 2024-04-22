50-Year-Old Sand Springs Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

Monday, April 22nd 2024, 6:47 am
A Sand Springs man has died following a motorcycle crash in Tulsa County on Sunday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on the westbound off-ramp from OK-51 to northbound OK-151, 4.6 miles east of Mannford, troopers said.
Fifty-year-old Sammy Reece was driving the motorcycle, trooper said. He was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries, troopers said.
There was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, troopers said. She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to OHP.
