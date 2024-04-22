50-Year-Old Sand Springs Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Sand Springs man has died following a motorcycle crash in Tulsa County on Sunday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Monday, April 22nd 2024, 6:47 am

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

A Sand Springs man has died following a motorcycle crash in Tulsa County on Sunday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on the westbound off-ramp from OK-51 to northbound OK-151, 4.6 miles east of Mannford, troopers said.

Fifty-year-old Sammy Reece was driving the motorcycle, trooper said. He was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries, troopers said.

There was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, troopers said. She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to OHP.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 22nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

January 12th, 2024

December 15th, 2023

Top Headlines

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024

April 22nd, 2024