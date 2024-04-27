Family Of Missing Eufaula Woman Searching For Answers Almost 9 Years After Her Disappearance

McGuire’s cousin Elizabeth Leeper said every day that passes just makes her more desperate for answers and she will never stop talking about McGuire until she is found.

Saturday is Missing in Oklahoma Day when families can report missing loved ones and learn about how to move their cases forward.

Peggy McGuire hasn’t been seen in almost nine years.

McGuire’s cousin Elizabeth Leeper said every day that passes just makes her more desperate for answers and she will never stop talking about McGuire until she is found.

McGuire dropped her son off at school in Eufaula on Nov. 16, 2015, and disappeared.

"It's a feeling of hopelessness,” said Leeper. “There's been no leads, there's been no thought of her. She is a missing person. But the family and I have no reason to believe that Peggy's alive."

Leeper and McGuire grew up together and were good friends.

She says McGuire always had her back.

"She was the sweetest, kindest soul that you would ever meet,” said Leeper. “I know people go missing and you want to say all the good things about them. She was ornery, and she was full of spunk, and she would take up for you."

She wants to get fresh eyes on McGuire’s case so one day they will finally learn what happened to her, all these years later.

"There's new people coming into police departments all the time, there's new detectives and there's new OSBI and FBI agents on cases,” said Leeper. “My prayer and my thought is someone gets hungry to find where Peggy is. Hungry like we're hungry."

She believes that even if there isn’t justice for McGuire here on Earth, justice will one day come.

“They're going to have to pay for it,” said Leeper. “I'm a Christian, and I believe that. We'll all pay for it. You can't hide things, you can't lie forever. I hope there is justice in this lifetime, but if there is not, you will have justice one day. One way or another. The truth will come out."

The Missing in Oklahoma Event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma Forensic Science Institute.

Families can initiate a missing persons report with law enforcement, enter and/or review the missing person information at NamUs and provide additional information/leads, provide information about medical and/or dental records to help with identification and provide family reference DNA with a cheek swab.

You can register at this link HERE.