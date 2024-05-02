'She Was Right There In The Doorway': Witness Tries To Help Woman Shot And Killed Outside Apartment

Tulsa Police arrest a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in an apartment complex. Investigators say it appears the woman was shot because of an argument over smoking.

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor at the Waterside Apartments on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Myrna Daniels, 61. Homicide detectives said the suspect, Brent Dean, 25, had complained last week about Daniels, smoking and told complex managers, “Take care of the problem, or I will.”

The arrest report says the suspect was accused of pointing a gun at the Daniels and her brother just a day before the shooting. Police say Daniels was shot outside of her apartment on Wednesday morning and taken into surgery but did not make it.

They arrested Dean after a nearly three-hour standoff.

“Patrol officers were here, we got the place surrounded, we started giving verbal commands on the PA system,” said Capt. Richard Meulenberg, Tulsa Police. “We talked to him on the phone a few times. He had told us he’s not coming out.”

Police say Dean eventually gave himself up after placing an armored vehicle outside of his unit.

A man living in the complex says he was getting ready for work when he heard what sounded like firecrackers. He heard three more pops, then walked outside to see what was happening.

“We eventually found the victim a few minutes later laying in her doorstep,” said Tyler Mann, a resident. “We immediately called the police, was talking to her, telling her to stay with us.”

Mann says he didn’t know Daniels but had seen her around the complex. He stayed with her until help arrived.

“It was also very scary because she was right there in the doorway,” said Mann. “We weren’t sure if there was an active shooter around trying to get into other apartments or if he was still in the apartment.”

Dean was booked into jail for first-degree murder.