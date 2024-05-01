Child Advocacy Network's 'Superhero Challenge' To Be Held At Bixby Washington Irving Park

The Child Advocacy Network is getting ready for its annual Superhero Challenge obstacle course event. This year it's happening on May 4, so it'll have a fun Star Wars theme.

Bob Beard is the Chief Development Officers for Child Advocacy Network. He joins us to talk more about the event.

The Superhero Challenge is at the Bixby Washington Irving Park. The event is on Saturday, May 4 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It includes an obstacle course for kids, music, inflatables, and more.

You can get more details and register by visiting the Child Advocacy Network website. CLICK HERE for details.