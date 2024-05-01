2 Killed In Holdenville From Tornado, Houses Damaged

Two people have died following a tornado in Holdenville, according to Hughes County Emergency Medical Service.

By: News On 6

The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado hit near the town of Holdenville. In addition to the two killed, emergency responders said there are at least four others injured.

An outbreak of severe weather hit Oklahoma Saturday, April 27.

Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement in response to the fatal tornado:

“My prayers are with those who lost loved ones as tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last night. Thank you to Oklahoma Emergency Management and those who have worked through the night to keep Oklahomans safe and have worked to clear debris and assess damage.”