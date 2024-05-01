Man Dies After Being Stabbed By Teen In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Say

Wednesday, May 1st 2024, 12:10 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man has died after being stabbed Wednesday morning in a Tulsa neighborhood, police said.

It happened near Sheridan and 51st at the Monaco Park Apartments, police said.

A man got into an argument with the son of the woman he was dating, and the son stabbed the man, police said. Police said they have the suspect in custody and are questioning him.

