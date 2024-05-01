Jenks High School Students Running Sports Broadcasts

Some Jenks High School students are learning what it takes to put sporting events on the air. The Jenks TV production team live streams every game--capturing the action from football to lacrosse.

By: News On 6

Some Jenks High School students are learning what it takes to put sporting events on the air.

They're learning everything from operating cameras to doing play-by-play.

There's nothing better than sitting underneath the lights and watching the action up close. But even if someone weren't able to be in the stands, they’d still have a way to watch.

The people who make this all come to life aren't even professionals.

From the photographers on the sidelines all the way to the commentators in the press box—they’re all Jenks High School students.

"Doing broadcasting was something very new to me, and I learned so much in the span of one year," said Jack Denney

Jack—an athlete turned announcer—is the voice behind Trojan TV.

"I played basketball for fifteen years,” he said. “The first time commentating a basketball game, I had more fun than I ever did playing."

While he's on the mic, Caleb Shubin manages the broadcast, adding in replays and switching between cameras.

He and Jack know what to do because of their teacher, Mason Prince.

Jenks TV is only in its first year, but Prince says the kids have improved with each game.

"They have come in, not having touched a camera in their entire life, and now they are borderline professionals,” Prince said. “I think ESPN would be lucky to have some of these kids work for them one day."

Goals of reporting into reality.

