'Devastating To The Community': Sulphur Mourns The Loss Of Longtime Resident From Deadly Tornado

We are learning more about the woman who died in Sulphur after an EF-3 tornado ripped through downtown over the weekend.

By: News On 6

-

Shiela Goodman was at a local sports bar that took a direct hit during the storm.

Shiela was at Raina's Sports Lounge, a place she went often. It was the typical fun Saturday night, then the storms came and in an instant, the bar collapsed, burying people under four to five feet of rubble.

“Everybody knows Shiela. Everybody in town knew Sheila. She’s been around a long time,” said Raina Valkoun, the owner of Raina’s Sports Lounge.

As the city of Sulphur is trying to clean up after a devastating tornado ripped through town, they are also grieving the loss of one of their own.

"We lost a hometown girl on Saturday night. It's devastating to the community, and us as a family here,” said Pete Hains with Sulphur Fire.

Raina says she met Shiela Goodman ten years ago when the bar opened. Shiela was a regular customer and a friend to Riana and her staff. Shiela was one of a dozen people who were there Saturday night when the tornado hit.

“I looked and saw the windows just imploding. Straight at me. And at that point, I saw the whole building coming at me. I turned and I just went down and just went next to my cabinet and curled up and ended up like this,” Raina said.

Raina and the others, including Shiela were buried under piles of brick and rubble. Police officers found and dug out Raina an hour later, but they didn’t see Shiela.

“She was under there and no one knew she was there because of all the noise and all the commotion. Couldn’t hear her,” said Raina. “I was hoping. I was hoping that they’d find her and she had found a breathing hole like I did.

First responders found Shiela the next day buried under the wreckage of the bar. Raina says she's struggling to sleep at night because of the horror of the tornado, and the sadness of losing a good friend.

“I know it’s not my fault. I know I had nothing to do with it but it still was in my bar. It was my girl. Gosh,” said Raina.

We asked Raina what's next. Are there plans to rebuild the bar? She says she has been asked that same question by so many people, in the last couple of days. She says if she does, it's going to be called Raina's 2.