A driver went off the highway and into a creek near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Mingo Thursday night.

By: News On 6

Storms moved through Tulsa Thursday night, dumping a lot of rain and leading to at least one water rescue.

Most of the vehicle was submerged in the water. A rescue task force was called in to help those in the vehicle.

There is no word at this time on any serious injuries from this rescue.