Some Trees Uprooted, Damage Reported Near Fort Gibson Lake After Overnight Storms

Severe weather from Thursday night left behind some storm damage in the Fort Gibson Lake area. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was live with more on what he's seeing Friday morning.

By: News On 6

There have been downed trees and lines around the Taylor Ferry area Friday morning. A big issue was the heavy rains that blew through overnight.

It's advised that drivers use extra caution and possibly find alternate routes if you come upon any downed lines.

Highway 51 had been shut down overnight due to downed trees. The Cherokee County Sheriff said the highway was open again by 5:30 a.m. Friday.