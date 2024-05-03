Weekend Events: Cinco De Mayo Festivals, 100 Mile Yard Sale And More

This weekend is packed with fun things to do around Green Country. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to give us a preview of what's happening.

By: News On 6

Citywide Baby Shower in Tulsa

Emergency Infant Services is hosting its biggest donation event of the year, the Citywide Baby Shower.

The drive thru happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Tulsa. People can show up and bring everything from diapers to clothing to toys and more.

Some Tulsa Aldi and Walmart locations are also open to accept donations. There are links to donate online as well. CLICK HERE for details.

Cinco de Mayo Party in Sapulpa

Sapulpa is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party this weekend! It's happening from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Sapulpa.

The event is happening Saturday and will feature Folklorico dancers, Luchador wrestling, a tamale eating contest with Tamale Boyz, live music, merchants and more! CLICK HERE for details.

Brewed for Gilcrease in Tulsa

Fans of a good local brew can enjoy a drink at the Brewed for Gilcrease event this weekend.

There will be more than 30 craft brews from 13 Tulsa area brewers along with food and live music.

It’s happening Saturday from 2 to 5 at Detroit and Cameron in downtown Tulsa and tickets are being sold online. CLICK HERE for details.

Germanfest in Tulsa

Germanfest returns to Tulsa today through Sunday near 15th and Lewis. This is the 20th year of the event.

People of all ages can enjoy authentic German food, music and activities! It's Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CLICK HERE for details.

100 Mile Yard Sale through Green Country

Finally, it's your chance to stock up on all kinds of cool things! The 14th annual Oklahoma 100 Mile Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday.

There will be garage sales, flea markets and vendors across more than 25 towns in Osage, Pawnee, Creek, Payne, and Lincoln counties. CLICK HERE for details.