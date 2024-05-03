Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Rolls Out Program To Help Victims Report Sexual Assault

Unfortunately, statistics show the majority of assault victims never report the crimes, which means those victims aren't able to get justice. A new web-based program is being rolled out in Oklahoma that will help victims report these crimes more easily.

By: News On 6

Unfortunately, statistics show the majority of assault victims never report the crimes, which means those victims aren't able to get justice.

A new web-based program is being rolled out in Oklahoma that will help victims report these crimes more easily.

Laura Kuester with Help In Crisis and investigator Jake Carey with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office joined News On 6 to talk about the program.

You can download the app by clicking here.