Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Rolls Out Program To Help Victims Report Sexual Assault

Unfortunately, statistics show the majority of assault victims never report the crimes, which means those victims aren't able to get justice. A new web-based program is being rolled out in Oklahoma that will help victims report these crimes more easily.

Friday, May 3rd 2024, 1:18 pm

By: News On 6


Unfortunately, statistics show the majority of assault victims never report the crimes, which means those victims aren't able to get justice.

A new web-based program is being rolled out in Oklahoma that will help victims report these crimes more easily.

Laura Kuester with Help In Crisis and investigator Jake Carey with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office joined News On 6 to talk about the program.

You can download the app by clicking here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 3rd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

May 3rd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024

May 3rd, 2024