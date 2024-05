Today in our Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids, we're focusing on kids and how to talk to them about money.

-

Today in our Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids, we're focusing on kids and how to talk to them about money.

Experts say kids in preschool and kindergarten can understand the concept of money but even as young as three, parents can start teaching their kids the names of coins. News On 6 anchor Craig Day talked with a financial expert about strategies you can use at home.