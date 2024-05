On Friday, News On 6 Sports Anchor Justin Woodard joined Jonathan Coopers at 4 p.m. to discuss who the best matchup for OKC is and what to expect from the Bedlam series.

By: News On 6

The OKC Thunder are awaiting their opponent for the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers or Mavericks.

And the final conference Bedlam softball series begins this week.

