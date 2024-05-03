'This Is Devastating': Storm Leaves Behind Significant Damage To Parts Of Wagoner County

People in Wagoner County are picking up after storms damaged homes and trees. A tree crashed through one woman’s home, leaving behind significant damage.

Leslie Lawson was not inside her vacation home during the storms but got a call about what was left behind.

She lives in one of the hardest hit areas near Whitehorn Cove and Camp Tulakogee along Fort Gibson Lake.

“My neighbors across the street watch out for me,” she said. “They called and said the big tree in the front yard came down and that meant major damage.”

The home has been in her family for nearly 60 years and is a place she and her late-husband spent a lot of time. It is hard to see the house with so many memories destroyed, but she knows it could have been a lot worse.

“This is devastating,” said Lawson. “Oklahoma has had so much of this. At least no one was hurt.”

Down the street, Robert Pardue is picking up his yard. The noisy night left behind a big mess.

“We started hearing the wind and then next thing we know, the hail started coming down really hard,” he said. “It was coming down on the west side of the house.”

Pardue says it will be another weekend of cleaning up after other storms moved through the area just days ago. He is thankful for the help and that his family is OK.

“It was a little nerve-racking, it was dark, the hail was coming down hard there was a lot of it,” Pardue said. .

Wagoner County emergency management says it is unaware of any injuries. Power crews have been working in the area to get poles replaced.