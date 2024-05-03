Broken Arrow High School Hosts Inaugural Signing Day For Fine Arts Students

While most people typically think of athletes choosing their college on signing day, one of those days at Broken Arrow High School looked a little bit different.

A group of seniors were celebrated as they announced what their next four years of education will look like.

The tables were set, and friends and family found their seats, anticipating what seniors at Broken Arrow High School would do next.

"We are so excited that everyone is here to celebrate these amazing students and their journey," the speaker said welcoming people into the Broken Arrow Student Event Center.

As names were read aloud, some moments didn't always happen as planned.

"I skipped one, representing band, orchestra and vocal music and attending the University of Oklahoma, Emma Martin," the speaker said.

But Emma Martin has learned to go with the flow because plans can change.

"I'm going to the University of Oklahoma, and I am majoring in music education and clarinet performance," she said.

Her path could have been different. She used to want to be a doctor. "Doctor? Music? That's a huge difference in pay range, are you really sure," her mother Ashley Martin said reflecting back on her daughter's decision for her future, but her parents saw this was her calling.

"She's worked really, really hard and she's put a lot of effort into it and it's all for this moment," they said.

Of course, they'll miss her when she's at school.

"I'm going to miss her practicing, I'm going to miss hearing it in the house," said Emma's dad, Phillip Martin, but they're excited for what's to come and all the plans she'll make in the future.

"I think the world is just starting for her and what she's going to be exposed to, that is just so exciting to me and her dad that I can't wait to see what she truly ends up doing with music," Ashley Martin said.

A future that Emma gets to orchestrate.

"I'm just excited for college and I think it's just going to be a really cool time to meet so many like-minded people who are also doing the same thing as me," she said.

Emma and the other fine arts students at Broken Arrow High School received $3.3 million in scholarships combined for the 2024 graduating class.