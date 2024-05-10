The Porch: Tulsa Man Creates Screening Opportunities For Independent Filmmaking Community

Lisandro Boccacci runs The INDIE Showcase in Tulsa and has held over 100 events promoting the work of fellow filmmakers. He joined us to talk about the importance of providing opportunities for collaboration and recognition.

By: News On 6

-

A local filmmaker is creating screening opportunities for the independent filmmaking community. Lisandro Boccacci runs The INDIE Showcase in Tulsa and has held over 100 events promoting the work of fellow filmmakers.

About three hours of locally produced short films are showcased at the Gypsy Coffee House on the first three Mondays of each month. And on the last Saturday, he hosts screenings at Geaux Shows Movie Theater in Broken Arrow.

Lisandro studied film at Tulsa Community College where he was president of the Film Club. He won the Indie Auteur Award at the Bare Bones International Music and Film Festival in 2010. He has also recently completed his feature film that he had been working on for 15 years.

Lisandro stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about how important it is to keep the independent filmmaking legacy alive and provide opportunities for collaboration and recognition. | CLICK HERE to learn about the INDIE Showcase.