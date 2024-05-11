Man's Body Recovered From Bird Creek South Of Barnsdall, Authorities Confirm

A man's body was recovered from Bird Creek several miles south of Barnsdall on Saturday, authorities confirm.

By: News On 6

5/11/2024 Update: A man's body was recovered from Bird Creek several miles south of Barnsdall on Saturday.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery and said the Medical Examiner will determine the identification.

Authorities have been searching for 81-year-old Wayne Hogue since the EF-4 tornado hit the town this week.

He is the only person reported missing in Barnsdall.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

The person killed in the Barnsdall tornado on May 6 has been identified.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley identified her as Rhonda Hayman.

Eight other people were also injured during the storm and search and rescue crews pulled 25 people from homes.

Wayne Hogue, 81 is still missing. This EF4 tornado was the second tornado to hit the town in about a month.

