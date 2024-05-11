Tulsa Man Accused Of Embezzlement After Payment Error By Employer Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of embezzling nearly $19,000 after a payment error by his employer.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of embezzling nearly $19,000 after a payment error by his employer.

Investigators said a Firehouse Subs manager told them Larry Waldon was supposed to be paid for 31 hours but was accidentally paid for more than 3,100 hours.

They said worked tried to contact Waldon but couldn't get in touch with him.

He also didn't show up for work and his account didn't have the money when they tried to reverse the payment.

Investigators said Waldon eventually talked with the manager and said it wasn't his fault he was overpaid.

Officers arrested him for embezzlement.