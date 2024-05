The Food Networks "Guy's Big Bite" visited Tulsa to compare multiple restaurants and determine which is best.

By: News On 6

Three chefs visited Jane's, Trenchers, Sisserou's Caribbean Restaurant, Amelia's Wood Fire Cuisine, Gambill's Pastaria, and Lone Wolf to judge which has the best dish.

The three judges ruled that Trenchers was the best bite.