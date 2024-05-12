Vendor Turns Art Into Fashion At Tulsa's Mayfest

Artists from all walks of life are in town this weekend as Mayfest graces the streets of Tulsa’s Art District.

“Celebration of art and culture….Mayfest is Tulsa,” said organizer Michael Epps.

Vendor Jim Tucker traveled from Dallas and says this is his second time at Mayfest.

“People are very passionate here about art,” he said.

Because of that passion, he says the festival’s a great platform to promote his business.

“Growing up, my friends called me Tuck, so I started a company called Tuckstreet,” he said.

He showcases his art in an unconventional way: Tuckstreet transforms art into fashion.

Tucker is able to transfer portions of his own creations onto apparel like clothes, bags and shoes.

“Look at my shoes, so I’m wearing one of my own designs, this is my XO pattern,” he said.

Tucker says bringing people joy through his art brings him joy.

“I just like making people happy with my paintings,” he said.

He proves that art isn't just there to be admired, it can also be experienced.

To view Tucker's store, click here. Tuck Street, Where Art Drives Fashion – Tuckstreet INC.