Northern Lights In Oklahoma: News On 6 Viewers Share Photos Of The Phenomenon

News On 6 viewers shared dozens of pictures of the Northern Lights in Oklahoma on Friday.

Saturday, May 11th 2024, 3:54 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

News On 6 received dozens of amazing Northern Lights photos on Friday and Saturday, here's a few of them.

You can share your pictures with us on Facebook, or email them to pics@newson6.net

Northern Lights - May 10, 2024Image Provided By: Sara Stevens - Collinsville

Northern Lights May 10, 2024Image Provided By: Sonia Evans - Skiatook

northern lights - May 10, 2024Image Provided By: Alice Beard - Barnsdall

Northern Lights - May 10, 2024Image Provided By: Krissy Hamilton - Nowata

Northern Lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Anthony Fusco - Wagoner

Northern Lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Venessa Gonzales - Keys

Northern Lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Jenn Jordan - Porter

northern lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Anthony Ryals Sr. - Schulter

northern lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Barry Wilcox - Pawhuska

Northern Lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Amber Cunningham - Cleveland

northern lights - May 2024Image Provided By: Bailey Boyles - Okmulgee
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 11th, 2024

May 12th, 2024

May 12th, 2024

May 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024