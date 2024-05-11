Northern Lights In Oklahoma: News On 6 Viewers Share Photos Of The Phenomenon

Saturday, May 11th 2024, 3:54 pm
News On 6 received dozens of amazing Northern Lights photos on Friday and Saturday, here's a few of them.
You can share your pictures with us on Facebook, or email them to pics@newson6.net
Image Provided By: Sara Stevens - Collinsville
Image Provided By: Sonia Evans - Skiatook
Image Provided By: Alice Beard - Barnsdall
Image Provided By: Krissy Hamilton - Nowata
Image Provided By: Anthony Fusco - Wagoner
Image Provided By: Venessa Gonzales - Keys
Image Provided By: Jenn Jordan - Porter
Image Provided By: Anthony Ryals Sr. - Schulter
Image Provided By: Barry Wilcox - Pawhuska
Image Provided By: Amber Cunningham - Cleveland
Image Provided By: Bailey Boyles - Okmulgee
