A 69-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Gerald Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the I-244 westbound ramp to US-75 northbound in Tulsa, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

