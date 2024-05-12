Musical About Life of Tina Turner Coming To Tulsa

Tina Turner died almost one year ago at 83 years old, and the musical about her life will come to Tulsa for eight performances.

-

Tina Turner died almost one year ago at 83 years old, and the musical about her life will come to Tulsa for eight performances.

Tina Turner performed several times in Tulsa, and News On 6 visited some of those iconic stops.

"Tina, the Tina Turner Musical" is coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center May 14th through the 19th.

"It's a fantastic show, a really compelling story about Tina Turner coming from her roots in Tennessee all the way to becoming a huge rockstar. Obviously, lots of ups and downs,” said Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions CEO.

The "Queen of Rock 'n Roll" has visited Tulsa many times, dating back to the 1960s.

Lester "Doc" Shaw owns the Historic Big 10 Ballroom near Apache and Peoria and said the Ike & Tina Turner Revue performed there many times.

"Everybody I talked to said how energetic the band was, how nice she was. It was an amazing time,” said Shaw.

Tina Turner also performed at ORU's Mabee Center 40 years ago.

"May 15, 1984, I believe Tina was just sort of making her comeback and she came out on tour with Lionel Richie, who probably at the time, was probably one of the biggest stars in America,” said Tony Winters, Mabee Center General Manager.

Those who got to see her perform say her shows are unforgettable.

“The Tina Turner Private Dancer Tour in 1985 was my very first concert,” said Dotson. “I was here in Iowa City at the Carver Hawkeye Arena, and it was the tour where she had the shirtless, muscley saxophone player."

Now, one year after her death, Green Country welcomes the Broadway show about her life as young musicians continue to be inspired by her legacy.

Shaw said music students from his non-profit are excited to meet one of the lead actors in the show.

"They're going to allow her to come here and talk to the students and talk about where she's been and those kinds of things and her experience on Broadway,” said Shaw.

Celebrity Attractions said the show has two different actresses that rotate in the lead role because the role is so demanding physically and emotionally.

Tickets are still available at TulsaPAC.com.