'A Lot Of Blessings': Members of Barnsdall Church Count Blessings After Tornado Hits Town

In Barnsdall, destruction can be seen with every step. A local church was hit by the tornado last week, but members are glad it wasn't worse.

-

In Barnsdall, destruction can be seen with every step. A local church was hit by the tornado last week, but members are glad it wasn't worse.

“It's devastating, it's heartbreaking to see all the loss,” said Diane Johnson.

But, a symbol of hope stands.

“I came in and was just kind of overwhelmed because it was full of debris, and it was dirty,” said Jack Johnson.

He's a parishioner at St Mary's Catholic Church and was the first person there after the tornado ripped through the town, knowing the church was in the middle of its path.

When he arrived, he noticed the church building survived, minus a few broken windows, but he says one thing stood out.

“It was like Jesus just stuck his hand out and stopped it,” he said.

The debris never reached the altar and the sanctuary candle was still burning.

“God was definitely in the church,” said Diane, Jack's wife.

She says she’s seen many people cling to their faith during this time, because for some, that’s all that's left.

“I don’t know how you couldn’t see God in this,” she said.

The couple say they are amazed at how the community is using that faith to continue on in the midst of tragedy.

“There's so much loss, but if you look close enough, there's a lot of blessings,” said Diane.