Tulsa Nonprofit Needing Volunteers For Summer Literacy Program For Kids

Leaders at the John 3:16 Mission said a major focus this summer will be helping local students who may be behind academically.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa nonprofit is looking for volunteers as they get ready to start summer programs for kids in the community.

The organization is preparing to start its summer kids camp. It's an 8-week literacy program for kids K-4th grade.

The organization uses the I-ready curriculum with an in-person and online component. Students are tested at the beginning of summer and this helps generate a lesson plan for this program.

Brian Bost said this effort is filling a big need for students who are behind.

"Our challenge is we have them 8 weeks, but it's really like 6 and a half weeks of teaching and instruction. So it’s fast and quick but we want to pour into them as much as we can," Bost said.

The summer kids camp runs from June 3 to August 3 and John 3:16 needs teachers and interns to help.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can contact John 3:16. CLICK HERE for information.