Local Comedian Evan Hughes Bringing Laughter To Tulsa For Almost 10 Years

By: News On 6

Evan Hughes is a local comedian who has been bringing humor to Tulsa since 2015 when he first performed at the Loony Bin.

Since then, he has continued to perform stand-up and even booked other local comics for shows in businesses across T-Town.

He also has a unique social media presence, as he's known to spread the love with liking sprees on Instagram. This caught the attention of a local brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales, that has sold its own beer in honor of Evan.

Evan has put together and performed over 200 local shows. On Sunday night, he took to the stage at the Hunt Club for MayFest.

He stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what inspires him about being a Tulsa comedian, and his upcoming shows.