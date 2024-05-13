Crews Clean Up Storm Debris In Barnsdall

While Barnsdall storm victims are making a lot of progress, there's still a lot of work to do. Crews were hauling and dumping trailer after trailer of debris into a large pile on Monday.

By: News On 6

While storm victims are making a lot of progress, there's still a lot of work to do.

Crews were hauling and dumping trailer after trailer of debris into a large pile on Monday.

Jack White with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team came from Bartlesville to help out.

He says his team typically does chainsaw work, but there’s so much debris that needs to be hauled off, so that’s what they are doing.

We caught him on his second trip of hauling off debris on Monday, and he said they hoped to do at least six.

“There’s a lot of dump trucks down there doing the same thing, and there’s other volunteers that are here with their beds like ours that are helping haul this debris out, so we can pile it up in one big pile,” said White.

This pile is near the intersection of Chestnut and Fifth Street.