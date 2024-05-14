Tulsa Woman's Book About Her Life Turned Into Award-Winning Documentary

A Tulsa woman's book has been turned into an award-winning documentary and she now speaks at schools, juvenile detention centers and churches about her story. Raittia Rogers joined us to talk more about it.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman published a book that she said is a true story about her own life. Raittia Rogers grew up in Tulsa and said she was drawn to a criminal lifestyle.

Eventually, she said her choices caught up with her and she found herself in prison, and decided to turn her life around.

Her book has been turned into an award-winning documentary and she now speaks at schools, juvenile detention centers and churches about her story.

Raittia joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about her story. | CLICK HERE to learn more about her book, "I Broke Out of Prison."

Documentary awards in 2023:

Selected for Oakie Shorts 2 at Circle Cinema

Selected for Greenwood Film Festival

Selected for Denton Black Film Festival

Best Documentary Film at Texas Short Film Festival

Winner of The International Book Awards Committee

Author of the Year at the Women of Color Expo

Documentary awards in 2024:

Uplift Film Festival- Nominated for Most Inspirational Short

Honored at Returning Citizens Banquet by Hooked on Justice and the All In One Project