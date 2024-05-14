Red Lobster Closes Nearly 50 Locations Including 3 In Oklahoma

Dozens of Red Lobster restaurants across the United States abruptly shut their doors on Monday. The company's website indicates the Stillwater and Oklahoma City Northwest Expressway locations are closed in Oklahoma.

By: News On 6, CBS News

The chain's website says at least 48 restaurants across 21 states are closed or "temporarily closed."

The seafood chain has recently struggled reporting millions in losses last year that were partially blamed on its endless shrimp deal. According to a report by CBS News, many Wall Street analysts are predicting that the restaurant will declare bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

The company's website indicates the Stillwater, Lawton, and the Oklahoma City Northwest Expressway locations are closed in Oklahoma.