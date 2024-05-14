Neighbors Coming Together To Preserve Overlooked History in Downtown Tulsa

People believe the Council Oak Tree has been here for hundreds of years. It's seen many generations of people who've lived in the neighborhood around it, and the newest residents worked to preserve the area for generations to come.

It can be hard finding big trees while in downtown Tulsa, but one that overlooks the river is right where Tulsa got its roots.

People believe the Council Oak Tree has been here for hundreds of years. It's seen many generations of people who've lived in the neighborhood around it, and the newest residents worked to preserve the area for generations to come.

On the corner of 18th and Cheyenne sits a large oak tree. For many, it's just a tree, providing shade and a home for critters below, but for others, it means more.

"I didn't know what the Council Oak tree was, but I was intrigued," said neighbor Chris McCabe.

McCabe moved in across the street 7 years ago, but he would soon learn the story behind what the great oak meant for his hometown.

"This is where the history starts for Tulsa as a community, but also very important survival history of the Muscogee Creek people," said Raelyn Butler.

Butler is the secretary of culture and humanities for the Muscogee Creek nation. She said this was the final destination for the tribe after traveling the trail of tears,

"From what we understand, the Lochapoka placed the embers of their sacred fire that burned in Alabama. They walked that fire all the way here, over 800 miles, took over 4 months, and they placed it near this towering council oak tree," Butler said.

While the tree stands tall with history, those working to keep its story alive are worried about the park falling into disrepair,

"Lights were broken, a lot of the plaques that are behind me became very tarnished and as they still are difficult to read," McCabe said.

The Riverview Neighborhood Association doesn't want to see the history fade away with the park's decline.

"This is not just Muscogee Creek history, this is Tulsa history, this is Oklahoma history, this is American history," said Butler.

More information about the Riverview Neighborhood Association's efforts to protect and preserve the park and its history can be found here.



