OSU Medical School Honors Native American Graduates

“We really get to emphasize our culture along with practicing medicine and it’s really a win-win for someone like me who wants to go work in native healthcare in the future,” she said.

Caitlin is Choctaw and says attending the first ever tribal affiliated medical school in the country has allowed Native Americans to put their stamp on the medical community.

“Representation for Native medicine is definitely not as high as a lot of us would like and so having Native Americans practice medicine, to be able to advocate for our own people is really important,” she said.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr says the students are key to addressing rural and tribal healthcare disparities.

He says the ultimate goal is to boost the number of native physicians in Oklahoma and beyond.

“Young natives in this country need to see what they can be, and they can come to OSU, and they can see this is possible,” he said.

OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum says these soon-to-be doctors are pioneers for the future.

“The significance of these students is just amazing for our state and for the nation,” she said.

And speaking of the future, Caitlin already has big plans.

“I matched into family medicine in Durant, Oklahoma, which is in the Choctaw nation counties, and so hopefully, after residency, I’ll be able to get on with the Choctaw Nation and serve my people,” she said.

Graduation will be at the Mabee Center this Thursday night.