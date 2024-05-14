Yes On State Question 832 Collecting Signatures To Get Minimum Wage Increase On Ballot

Volunteers behind a proposed state question to increase the minimum wage in Oklahoma plan to ramp up their efforts to get enough signatures to get it on the November 4 ballot.

By: News On 6

They have to get more than 90,000 signatures from registered voters.

Supporters say it will help people with the high cost of living.

Opponents like the state chamber say it's unconstitutional and will ultimately cause businesses to hire fewer employees.

The Yes on State Question 832 campaign says it's been 15 years since the minimum wage has increased in the Sooner State.

They say the cost of living has gone up, and it's time for wages to follow suit.

The backseat of Amber England's car is filled with boxes and boxes of signatures of people who support the idea of raising the state's minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 20-29.

England and other volunteers are starting an aggressive push to get the petitions signed.

“We started a four-day tour across the state of Oklahoma,” she said. “We've just been inundated with folks asking how can they sign the petition, where can they sign the petition, they want to go collect signatures themselves.”

England says efforts to get the measure on ballots started last fall but have faced setbacks.

"The legislature does not make this an easy process,” said England. “We have one of the toughest ballot measure processes in the country.”

The campaign needs just over 92,000 signatures from registered voters turned in on July 15th.

England would not comment on how many signatures they currently have received but feels optimistic.

"We are well over goal right now about how many we need to collect on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis to hit that goal,” she said.

Organizers say they are getting a lot of support from the people they've already met.

"It's just common sense,” England said. “Anyone who is fighting a gradual increase in the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour is out of touch.”

England points to neighboring states such as Missouri, Arkansas and Colorado that have already passed minimum wage increases. She says it's time for Oklahoma to catch up.

Volunteers will collect signatures in Claremore Tuesday night and will be in towns like Muskogee and McAlester before circling the western half of the state.

Anyone who wants to sign the petition should visit the campaign's website.