DOJ Intervening In Muscogee Creek Nation Lawsuit Against City Of Tulsa

The US Justice Department is intervening on behalf of the Muscogee Creek Nation in a lawsuit the tribe filed against the City of Tulsa, Mayor and Chief of Police last year.

By: News On 6

The Tribe's suit says Tulsa is overstepping its jurisdiction by prosecuting Native Americans for traffic tickets.

The DOJ is intervening, saying only the Federal Government and Tribes have jurisdiction over Native Americans on reservations.

In the department's motion to intervene, it says Tulsa's prosecution "violates fundamental principles of federal Indian law."

Muscogee Nation Chief David Hill thanked the Department for its intervention, saying it affirmed the Tribe's sovereignty.

Hill says it sets a precedent for the respect of tribal sovereignty nationwide.

We reached out to the City of Tulsa but haven't heard back.