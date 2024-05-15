Road Closures To Impact Drivers In Tulsa This Week

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the closures will impact drivers on Highway 169, Interstate 244 and Highway 75.

By: News On 6

-

A pair of road closures will impact drivers around downtown Tulsa this week.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the closures will impact drivers on Highway 169, Interstate 244 and Highway 75.

The northbound Highway 169 ramp to eastbound I-244 will be closed from 9 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday for surface repairs, according to ODOT.

Then on Wednesday night, east and westbound I-244 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Highway 75 and the Arkansas River bridge from 7 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m. for barrier wall and safety device repairs.

To view the live traffic map, CLICK HERE.