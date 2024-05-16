Zach Bryan To Donate Merchandise Profits From Upcoming Concert To Barnsdall Tornado Victims

Country music star Zach Bryan said all the profit made from merch sales during night one of his concert in Oklahoma City will be donated to help Barnsdall recover from the May 6 tornado.

Country music star Zach Bryan is donating some of the proceeds from his upcoming concert to tornado victims in Barnsdall.

The Oologah native is performing at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18.

Bryan said all the profit made from merch sales from night one of his concerts will be donated to help the town recover from the May 6 tornado.

He said he's not doing this for credit. He just wants everyone to know where their money is going after the show.

He wrapped up the post saying quote "I love you guys and I'm so stoked to play."