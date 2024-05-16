1 Dead After Crash In Sapulpa Construction Zone

The driver of a vehicle appears to have hit several concrete construction barriers and the vehicle's engine caught on fire.

By: News On 6

-

One person has died after crashing in a construction zone in Sapulpa Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on Highway 97 between West 86 Street and West 81 Street in Sapulpa.

The driver of a vehicle appears to have hit several concrete construction barriers and the vehicle's engine caught on fire.

Sapulpa Police Department is conducting the investigation into the incident.

The person killed has not been identified at this time and their condition ahead of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.