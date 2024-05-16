YES Tulsa Moves Into New Facility

YES Tulsa offers things like emergency mental health screenings and crisis intervention 24 hours a day.

By: News On 6

-

Youth Evaluation Services of Tulsa has moved into a new home.

YES Tulsa offers things like emergency mental health screenings and crisis intervention 24 hours a day.

Their new facility near 31st and Sheridan is bigger and will allow them to help more people.

"Yes, it is important for saving the lives of young Tulsans, important for their families,” said Mayor GT Bynum. “It's also very important for our overall healthcare infrastructure in Tulsa."

The services are available for youth and their families at little to no cost.